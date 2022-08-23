Rehearsals underway for Budleigh Am-dram 'Going Off'

Rehearsals for Going Off' by Budleigh Salterton Drama Club. - Credit: Penny Hill.

Salterton Drama Club is gearing up for their return to the stage, with their latest production 'Going Off".

‘Going Off ‘opens on Monday, September 5, and runs nightly at 7.30pm until Friday, September 9, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, September 10, at 2.30pm.

A spokesman for the show said: “The new comedy written and directed by Ken Elvy is sure to bring some belly laughs to audiences as mayhem unfolds in a funeral parlour with coffins and romance to boot.

“Stave and Son Funeral Directors' reputation for exemplary customer service is put at risk when an administrative error results in the premature cremation of one of its clients. Protecting the Company's good name requires burying the truth of what has happened and persuading the deceased's grieving family that their loved one is still intact.

“A task made more difficult by their wish to see the body to say a last goodbye - and by the untimely arrival of an insurance claims investigator demanding a full post-mortem. A tricky thing to do on an urn full of ashes.”

The cast of the new play ‘Going Off’ include: Stave - Leigh Steedman, Alfie - Nathan Wakefield, Charlie - Paul Turner, Jeanne - Molly Morton, Mona - Pat Cowey, Greg - Richard Gomm, Fawcett - Tim Alsford.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from www.saltertondrama.co.uk or Budleigh Information Centre – 01395 445275.

If you have any questions about upcoming events or wish to join the club, email administrator@saltertondrama.co.uk

