Plans submitted for cricket club’s new home

PUBLISHED: 15:54 26 February 2019

Plans for the relocation of Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club have been submitted. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

Plans for the relocation of Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club have been submitted. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

Plans which would see Budleigh Salterton’s cricket club relocated to the outskirts of the town have been submitted.

Clinton Devon Estates has submitted a planning application for a 3.5-hectacre site in land off the B3178 East Budleigh Road on the ‘northern edge’ of the town.

The plans have been submitted as part of the larger Lower Otter Restoration Project (LORP) which is seeking to breach historic embankments as a way of relieving pressure on sea defences. Dr Sam Bridgwater, of the LORP, said if the project was to proceed, a new home would be needed for the cricket club. The new site would include a junior pitch and a single-storey pavilion.

Greg Evans, chairman of the club, said it welcomes a solution to the annual flooding problems and, should everything go to plan, matches could be played at the new home from the 2022 season.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

