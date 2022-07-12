Budleigh community day is chance for residents to discuss housing issues

Ian Williams and the team at the East Devon District Council held a similar event in Sidmouth. - Credit: EDDC.

A Budleigh Salterton community day, fit with afternoon tea, drinks and a free skip for household rubbish is being held for residents.

The event is being held at Greenhaven, Budleigh on Thursday, July 21, between 11am and 3pm. More than 100 residents living in Budleigh and other surrounding East Devon District Council (EDDC) homes have been invited.

This is the second event of its sort to be held, following a very successful community day in Sidmouth attracted more than 75 residents, the event is being run by EDDC officer Ian Williams.

On the day, a property operative will be available to carry out any small home repairs for residents and fix it on the day or carry out an inspection for any larger works needed.

There will also be a free skip for residents to throw away anything they no longer need, so they do not have to take it to the recycling and waste centre.

Councillor Dan Ledger EDDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: “This day is a great opportunity for residents to come down and help get to know all the people who work behind the scenes on their behalf at the council and Ian Williams.

“Your councillors and officers want your feedback on how we can improve our residents’ lives.

“There is also the opportunity for residents to raise minor repairs that can be completed on the day through our handyman service.”