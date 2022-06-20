New owners take over Budleigh church congregation

Several members of the new congregation gather outside Church on the Green, Budleigh Salterton. - Credit: Lee Emerson.

The Church on the Green in Budleigh Salterton has new occupants.

In January, Scott Drive Church in Exmouth took over the building. The previous congregation, under Pastor John Heavens, had decided that, for various reasons, they could no longer continue meeting together, and was on the lookout for a suitable local Christian fellowship to take over the building.

Scott Drive Church in Exmouth was chosen, and although at present there is just one congregation, Scott Drive Church's long-term aim is to re-establish The Church on the Green as an independent evangelical fellowship.

A coffee morning is planned for Saturday (June 25) from 10.30am, when people from the Budleigh area are invited to come and meet the new occupants.

Lee Emerson, the Pastor of Scott Drive, said: “We are really excited to have this opportunity to extend our ministry into Budleigh. We already have quite a number of folk who come to Scott Drive from Budleigh, so this seems quite a natural step for us.

We also want to express our thanks to John Heavens and the previous congregation for their generosity in making the handover possible in the first place, and for helping it to run so smoothly.”

For more information, visit www.thechurchonthegreen.org.uk.