News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

New owners take over Budleigh church congregation

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:51 AM June 20, 2022
budleigh

Several members of the new congregation gather outside Church on the Green, Budleigh Salterton. - Credit: Lee Emerson.

The Church on the Green in Budleigh Salterton has new occupants.

In January, Scott Drive Church in Exmouth took over the building. The previous congregation, under Pastor John Heavens, had decided that, for various reasons, they could no longer continue meeting together, and was on the lookout for a suitable local Christian fellowship to take over the building.

Scott Drive Church in Exmouth was chosen, and although at present there is just one congregation, Scott Drive Church's long-term aim is to re-establish The Church on the Green as an independent evangelical fellowship.

A coffee morning is planned for Saturday (June 25) from 10.30am, when people from the Budleigh area are invited to come and meet the new occupants. 

Lee Emerson, the Pastor of Scott Drive, said: “We are really excited to have this opportunity to extend our ministry into Budleigh. We already have quite a number of folk who come to Scott Drive from Budleigh, so this seems quite a natural step for us.

We also want to express our thanks to John Heavens and the previous congregation for their generosity in making the handover possible in the first place, and for helping it to run so smoothly.”

For more information, visit www.thechurchonthegreen.org.uk.

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

The new Salt Cellars business in Budleigh

New Budleigh café and deli business opens its doors to the community

Dan Wilkins

person
Listing. Public Houses. Bridge Inn, Bridge Hill, Topsham, Devon. General view from the south.

Topsham pub re-listed on national heritage list

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth and District U3A celebrates 10th anniversary

Exmouth’s U3A group marks 10th anniversary in style

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth town

Exmouth Town Councillors agree Dinan Way funding

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon