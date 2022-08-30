No light at the end of the tunnel for Budleigh's festive illuminations

Budleigh Salterton looks likely to be without its Christmas lights this year because of the increasing costs and the amount of organisation involved.

In the past the Chamber of Commerce has taken on the job, and has received a grant towards the cost from the Town Council. But this year the Chamber’s chair, Helen Warren, said more support was needed from the council and other stakeholders.

In July she wrote to the town council saying: “We no longer feel able to take on the sole responsibility and costs of supporting the Christmas Lights, which have escalated year on year. Health and safety requirements dictate that we have to use a licensed operator with a Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) and Chapter 8 qualifications, rather than just rely on the help of some volunteers and the Lions.

“The cost of repairs and renewals has also been extensive and a serious drain on finances.

“This has resulted in the Chamber of Commerce becoming less and less focused on their legitimate role of supporting local businesses and more concerned with making enough money to support the Christmas Lights.

“As a result many businesses question the value of joining the Chamber of Commerce and in difficult economic times post lockdowns during the pandemic we have struggled to maintain and recruit our membership.”

She suggested that a steering committee could be set up comprising members of the Chamber and town council, along with other stakeholders such as churches.

But while councillors were sympathetic to the Chamber’s position, they voted against the proposal. The town clerk Jo Vanstone told the Journal the council feared it would end up having to take on all the organisation as well as the full cost. She said the council did not have the capacity to handle all the admin, and could not make a long-term financial commitment in the current economic climate - although it is not ruling out making a contribution.

The two organisations are not in dispute over the lights; it is a shared problem. But if no solution can be found, town centre businesses will have to arrange their own Christmas displays this year, using the tree holders above their premises.



