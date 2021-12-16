Swimmers will be braving the chilly sea at Budleigh Salterton Beach on Christmas morning.

The swim will start at 10am. Members of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club will be there serving mulled wine and collecting for Exmouth RNLI, who will be on hand to provide safety cover.

The president of the Budleigh Salterton Lions, Richard Allen, said: “I am sure that I can speak on behalf of all the residents and visitors to Budleigh

when I say a special thank you to the Exmouth RNLI for coming over to Budleigh on Christmas morning and ensuring that the swimmers all get out of the sea safely."

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day swim - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

He is appealing to local residents to donate to the lifeboat charity, which has been hit by increased costs and a steep fall in income as a result of the Covid pandemic.

He said: “In these difficult times any donation for this life saving charity would be greatly appreciated.”

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club collecting for the RNLI - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club



