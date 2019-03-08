Budleigh Carnival 2019 - town ready for annual procession

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 September 2019

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton is gearing up for its annual carnival which takes place on Saturday (September 28).

The town's carnival has become a part of the regular East Devon circuit since it was revived after more than 20 years in 2017.

A number of floats from across the region will descend on the town on Saturday night.

They will gather in Upper Stoneborough Lane ¬ which will be closed from 4pm until 7pm.

The procession, which begins at 7.30pm, will make its way towards East Budleigh Road before heading towards Coastguard Hill and along Marine Parade and into the town centre.

East Budleigh Road, Marine Parade, Fore Street and High Street will all be closed from 7pm until 9pm.

The carnival will make its way up Station Road, which will also be closed from 7pm until 9pm, returning to the start point in Upper Stoneborough Lane.

There will also be other entertainment as part of the carnival.

