Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Carnival cancelled due to weather

PUBLISHED: 13:43 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 28 September 2019

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Budleigh Salterton Carnival has been cancelled at the last minute due to severe weather conditions.

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyBudleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Organisers of the popular spectacle made the announcement on the carnival's Facebook page just after 1pm today (Saturday).

The carnival committee said it had to put the safety of participants and spectators first.

A spokesman said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel tonight's carnival.

"We have looked at the Met Office website and there is a yellow weather warning in place predicting heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45mph.

Budleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyBudleigh Salterton Carnival 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

"We have to consider participant and spectator safety when making our decision.

"Thank you all for your ongoing support. See you in 2020."

Floats from across the region were expected to descend on the town for the procession, which was due to start at 7.30pm.

The event was revived in 2017, after a 20-year hiatus, and has been a highlight in the East Devon calendar.

Most Read

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Most Read

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town at home / Cockles, Withy & Budleigh all away - Saturday’s sporting preview

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Equestrian Club brings curtain down on another season with super show at Nutwell Court

Two ballerinas

Exeter Racecourse set to celebrate 250 years of racing on Haldon Hill

Action from Exeter Racecourse which is set to celebrate 250 years of racing at Exeter on October 10. Picture: EXETER RACE COURSE

Carnival cancelled due to weather

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Exmouth Town finally back in Saturday home league action

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists