Carnival cancelled due to weather
PUBLISHED: 13:43 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 28 September 2019
Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Budleigh Salterton Carnival has been cancelled at the last minute due to severe weather conditions.
Organisers of the popular spectacle made the announcement on the carnival's Facebook page just after 1pm today (Saturday).
The carnival committee said it had to put the safety of participants and spectators first.
A spokesman said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel tonight's carnival.
"We have looked at the Met Office website and there is a yellow weather warning in place predicting heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45mph.
"We have to consider participant and spectator safety when making our decision.
"Thank you all for your ongoing support. See you in 2020."
Floats from across the region were expected to descend on the town for the procession, which was due to start at 7.30pm.
The event was revived in 2017, after a 20-year hiatus, and has been a highlight in the East Devon calendar.