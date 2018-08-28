Food, fun and singing contribute to ‘warm’ atmosphere at Age Concern Christmas lunch
PUBLISHED: 11:19 20 December 2018
Members of a day care centre based at Budleigh Salterton’s new health and wellbeing hub came together to celebrate Christmas.
More than 30 guests attended the Christmas lunch at Age Concern including 101-year-old Don Papworth, a former chartered surveyor who has become a renowned character in the town.
Guests were served a festive meal, prepared in-house by catering students from Launchpad.
Diners were serenaded with Christmas carols by Woodbury Ladies Choirs and youngsters from Carousel Day Nursery, which is based at the hub.
There was a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Bertram Mears, accompanied by Age Concern chairman Graham Taylor.
Budleigh town mayor Councillor Tom Wright played Father Christmas and handed out a gifts.
Councillor Alan Dent, a trustee for Age Concern, said the lunch had a ‘true atmosphere of warmth and fellowship’.
