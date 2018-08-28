Food, fun and singing contribute to ‘warm’ atmosphere at Age Concern Christmas lunch

Age Concern Christmas dinner. Picture: Alan Dent Archant

Members of a day care centre based at Budleigh Salterton’s new health and wellbeing hub came together to celebrate Christmas.

Age Concern chairman Graham Taylor (left) singing with Bertram Mears. Picture: Alan Dent Age Concern chairman Graham Taylor (left) singing with Bertram Mears. Picture: Alan Dent

More than 30 guests attended the Christmas lunch at Age Concern including 101-year-old Don Papworth, a former chartered surveyor who has become a renowned character in the town.

Guests were served a festive meal, prepared in-house by catering students from Launchpad.

Diners were serenaded with Christmas carols by Woodbury Ladies Choirs and youngsters from Carousel Day Nursery, which is based at the hub.

There was a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Bertram Mears, accompanied by Age Concern chairman Graham Taylor.

Tom Wright donned the Father Christmas costume for the event. Picture: Alan Dent Tom Wright donned the Father Christmas costume for the event. Picture: Alan Dent

Budleigh town mayor Councillor Tom Wright played Father Christmas and handed out a gifts.

Councillor Alan Dent, a trustee for Age Concern, said the lunch had a ‘true atmosphere of warmth and fellowship’.

Mayor Tom Wright dressed as Father Christmas handing out gifts to guests. Picture: Alan Dent Mayor Tom Wright dressed as Father Christmas handing out gifts to guests. Picture: Alan Dent

Don Papworth with Age Concern manager Janet Pester. Picture: Alan Dent Don Papworth with Age Concern manager Janet Pester. Picture: Alan Dent