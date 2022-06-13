News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
New Budleigh café and deli business opens its doors to the community

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:19 AM June 13, 2022
The new Salt Cellars business in Budleigh

The new Salt Cellars business in Budleigh - Credit: Andy Pegman

A new Budleigh Salterton café and deli has opened its doors on the site of the former Greenway Lane Post Office and Stores. 

The Salt Cellars has replaced the closed shop in Greenway Lane and residents have already had a chance to look around the new business. 

The Salt Cellars is open for business

The Salt Cellars is open for business - Credit: Andy Pegman

Owner Richard Charlton is promising to provide some of the essentials the community has previously relied on from the Greenway Stores such as locally-sourced milk, bread and cheese as well as locally-brewed coffee and cakes. 

east devon

The Salt Cellar owner Richard Charlton speaking to EDDC. - Credit: East Devon District Council.

Mr Charlton said he has been delighted with positive feedback the business has had so far and is looking forward to beginning their evening opening from Friday (June 17). 

When asked what is unique about the new business, Richard said: “We have aimed to set up a place that caters to the community as a whole.  

“We are very much open to adapting to become the business that our customer's want to use, so if we don't have what you want on the shelves - please let us know.  

“All of our staff are open to suggestions. We have built this business to serve the community and we hope the community supports us in return.” 

During the licensing application process, concerns were raised by several residents about noise, people drinking in a residential area and the impact of the establishment on children.    

However, at an East Devon District Council licensing sub-committee meeting, Mr Charltoh said the business would never be referred to as a pub, music would only be played at an ambient level and said the business is aimed at families who ‘likely’ would be his ‘best customers’. 

Speaking at an East Devon District Council hearing about the license application for The Salt Cellars, Mr Charlton said: “We’re a small venue and intend to be a real asset for the community as we really believe the local community is going to be the lifeblood of our company as we establish ourselves. 

“Our door is always open and should any residents wish to speak directly with me I will always actively try to accommodate concerns and adapt if possible.” 

Dan Wilkins


Dan Wilkins


Dan Wilkins


Dan Wilkins

