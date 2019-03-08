Advanced search

Budleigh roadworks - is the end finally in sight?

PUBLISHED: 13:23 12 June 2019

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Tom Cavanagh outside his shop. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

Trader says road closures and diversions for gas pipe work mean town centre businesses are 'bleeding to death' due to lack of customers

West Hill, Budleigh Salterton, will be subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan WilkinsWest Hill, Budleigh Salterton, will be subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Over-running roadworks in Budleigh Salterton, which are causing misery for town centre traders, are finally due to finish next week, according to Wales & West Utilities.

The gas pipe replacement work, which has led to the main road into town being closed, was due for completion on June 5.

But the company moved that date to June 11, and now says it expects to complete the work on West Hill during the week beginning Monday, June 17.

One local trader, Tom Cavanagh from The Creamery in Fore Street, said businesses are 'bleeding to death' because the signage used in the road closures and diversions takes motorists completely out of the town centre.

The almost deserted main street on Monday, June 10. Picture: Philippa DaviesThe almost deserted main street on Monday, June 10. Picture: Philippa Davies

"There are road closures everywhere and diversions leading nowhere," he said. "If you follow the signs you just go round and round in circles, they make no logic.

"It's not the way that signage should be done. I'm a member of the Institute of Road Traffic Administration and I used to work on the highways for Wimpeys, so I know what I'm talking about."

He compared the road situation to 'an example of Escher's work' - the artist whose pictures depict optical-illusion walkways and staircases that lead back to their starting point.

The gas pipe work began in West Hill on March 25 and continued along Halse Hill, Meadow Road and Meadow Close. Phased road closures and traffic lights were used in West Hill, with the road closed completely at the junction with Little Knowle and Northview Road for the last phase.

One of the Road Closed signs on the main street. Picture: Tom CavanaghOne of the Road Closed signs on the main street. Picture: Tom Cavanagh

Mr Cavanagh said the traffic lights had not caused too many problems, but since the road closure signs went up in May, very few non-local motorists were finding their way into the town centre.

In a statement, Wales & West Utilities blamed 'engineering difficulties' for the over-run, and said traders who feel their business has been damaged by the work can apply for compensation. They have up to three months after the work's completion to make a claim, and can discuss it with the Customer Service Team on 0800 912 2999 or by emailing enquiries@wwwutilities.co.uk

