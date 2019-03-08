Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'We are still open for business' plea from Budleigh traders

PUBLISHED: 12:49 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 14 May 2019

West Hill, Budleigh Salterton, is subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan Wilkins

West Hill, Budleigh Salterton, is subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Archant

Road closure signs gave the impression Budleigh Salterton's town centre was off limits causing some businesses to lose trade

Shoppers have been urged to not be put off by signs giving the impression Budleigh Salterton's town centre is closed.

According to traders, road closure signs in East Budleigh road wrongly gave the impression that the town centre is off limits.

These signs have since been removed but chamber of commerce chairman Mike Hilliar claimed they had a negative impact on business in Budleigh.

West Hill, which is on the main route into and out of the town on the west side of Budleigh, is subject to road closures until early June while gas pipe replacement work is being done.

Wales and West Utilities, which is responsible for the works, said it has put up signs which make it clear the town is still open for business.

Mr Hilliar, who is also the manager of the town's tourist information centre, said: "Last week was the worst week in some years.

"It's not great at all - even here at the tourist information centre the figures have been below where they should be and its down to the placement of signage.

"The signs along East Budleigh Road said the road is closed - that's enough to confuse any driver.

"Normally in the high street you can not find anywhere to park, but last week you could have parked anywhere you like.

"Budleigh is unique in that it doesn't have branded businesses, its just family-friendly independent traders.

"Budleigh is very much still open for business."

A spokesman for Wales and West Utilities said: "We are working as safely and as quickly as we can to complete this essential work and, barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to be finished by June 11.

"In agreement with Devon County Council, and so that road users, pedestrians and our colleagues are kept safe while we work, a partial road closure is in place with access maintained for local residents.

"'Business Open as Usual' signs are in place and ahead of our work we wrote to all homes and businesses in the area, letting them know what to expect while we are working."

Most Read

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s new town mayor has been appointed

New Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard (right) with his deputy Brian Bailey (left) and town councillor Aurora Bailey. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Liberal Democrats say no to district council coalition

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sam’s getting her head shaved for charity - but only if she hits fundraising target

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town centre road set for overnight closures

Exeter Road will be closed overnight for two nights. Picture: Google

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s new town mayor has been appointed

New Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard (right) with his deputy Brian Bailey (left) and town councillor Aurora Bailey. Picture: Dan Wilkins

Liberal Democrats say no to district council coalition

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sam’s getting her head shaved for charity - but only if she hits fundraising target

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

‘We are still open for business’ plea from Budleigh traders

West Hill, Budleigh Salterton, is subjected to phased closures. Picture: Dan Wilkins

New mayor of Budleigh elected

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt with her deputy Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

PM should resign ‘sooner rather than later’, says East Devon MP

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Magic of the Musicals to return to Axminster

Jasmine Hussey and Joseph Binmore are directing Axminster Musical Theatre's Magic of the Musicals, Picture; Rose Harvey

Exmouth rowers impress as the 2019 South West Coastal Rowing League season gets underway!

The Exmouth ladies winning crew; Amy, Anna, Fiona and Morag with cox Jon. Picture EXMOUTH ROWING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists