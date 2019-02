Lorry involved in collision with power line near Budleigh

Road closed. Archant

A lorry has been involved in a collision with a power line on the edge of Budleigh Salterton this morning (Thursday, February 7).

B3179 is blocked at Inner Ting Tong near Budleigh Salterton due to an RTC bringing down power lines. Expect delays. EP — Devon Alert (@DevonAlert) February 7, 2019

According to police, Knowle Hill is blocked both ways after the incident at Inner Ting Tong.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said traffic is coping well.