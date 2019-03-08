Advanced search

Pinewood residents treated to day out at the lanes

PUBLISHED: 17:08 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 26 June 2019

Pinewood Care Home residents have fun bowling at Ocean. Picture: Alex Walton

Alex Walton

Carers and residents from a Budleigh Salterton care home put their skills to the test when they visited Ocean Bowl in Exmouth.

Day trips and outings are considered important activities at Pinewood Residential Home, in Victoria Place, alongside regular exercise sessions.

Residents enjoyed a different sort of activity which helped with their stretching, flexing and muscle strengthening.

Family and friends were invited to join in and residents also enjoyed a pre-bowling meal.

Philip Sadeghi, director at Pinewood Residential Home, said: "It is so important to ensure our residents lead normal lives, with interesting and stimulating experiences, not to mention the importance of keeping as active as possible.

"Ten pin bowling is a great activity for the residents to try, it's so versatile for all. Some may use a special bowling aide to help them tip the balls down onto the lane, others may have a go on their own."

