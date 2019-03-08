Gallery

Pinewood residents treated to day out at the lanes

Pinewood Care Home residents have fun bowling at Ocean. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

Carers and residents from a Budleigh Salterton care home put their skills to the test when they visited Ocean Bowl in Exmouth.

Pinewood Care Home residents have fun bowling at Ocean. Picture: Alex Walton Pinewood Care Home residents have fun bowling at Ocean. Picture: Alex Walton

Day trips and outings are considered important activities at Pinewood Residential Home, in Victoria Place, alongside regular exercise sessions.

Residents enjoyed a different sort of activity which helped with their stretching, flexing and muscle strengthening.

Family and friends were invited to join in and residents also enjoyed a pre-bowling meal.

Philip Sadeghi, director at Pinewood Residential Home, said: "It is so important to ensure our residents lead normal lives, with interesting and stimulating experiences, not to mention the importance of keeping as active as possible.

"Ten pin bowling is a great activity for the residents to try, it's so versatile for all. Some may use a special bowling aide to help them tip the balls down onto the lane, others may have a go on their own."

