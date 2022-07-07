News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh home 'generation exchange' with local pupils

Adam Manning

Published: 11:31 AM July 7, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM July 7, 2022
exmouth school.

Resident from Firs residential home helping out students from St Peters School, Exmouth. - Credit: Buckland Care.

A residential home in Budleigh Salterton has introduced a new scheme to bring generations together.

The Firs’ Generation Exchange, at The Firs Residential Home in Budleigh Salterton, gives residents and youngsters from St Peters School the chance to exchange information, ideas and life experiences across the generations.

Booklets have been produced for the residents which contain questions on each page which residents and children both answer.

An example could be, “What games did you play at school?”.

Children from St Peter’s School Budleigh visited the Firs last Tuesday and spent the day with the residents working on the booklets together.

The questions spanned the everyday mundane aspects of life, to holidays, parents, jobs and everything in between.

exmouth

Pupils from St Peters School, Exmouth are getting help from residents at the Firs. - Credit: Buckland Care.

Manager of The Firs, Nikki Shayler, said: “The residents and pupils agreed that it was a real eye-opener seeing how things have changed socially and economically over the years.

"The residents absolutely loved it and so did the kids! It’s also so lovely for the residents to form this connection with a different generation in the community.”

Next time the residents will be visiting the school to complete part 2 of The Firs’ Generation Exchange project.

For more information about The Firs Residential Home, visit www.bucklandcare.co.uk/the-firs/

exmouth

Pupils from St Peters School, Exmouth are getting help from residents at the Firs. - Credit: Buckland Care.

exmouth

One resident tells the pupils a story. - Credit: Buckland Care.

exmouth

A resident helping out a student. - Credit: Buckland Care.


