Budleigh home 'generation exchange' with local pupils
- Credit: Buckland Care.
A residential home in Budleigh Salterton has introduced a new scheme to bring generations together.
The Firs’ Generation Exchange, at The Firs Residential Home in Budleigh Salterton, gives residents and youngsters from St Peters School the chance to exchange information, ideas and life experiences across the generations.
Booklets have been produced for the residents which contain questions on each page which residents and children both answer.
An example could be, “What games did you play at school?”.
Children from St Peter’s School Budleigh visited the Firs last Tuesday and spent the day with the residents working on the booklets together.
The questions spanned the everyday mundane aspects of life, to holidays, parents, jobs and everything in between.
Manager of The Firs, Nikki Shayler, said: “The residents and pupils agreed that it was a real eye-opener seeing how things have changed socially and economically over the years.
Most Read
- 1 Re-surfacing work in Exmouth street branded an 'absolute mess'
- 2 Transforming Exmouth’s seafront into a collaborative canvas
- 3 Lifeboats launched after accidental emergency call
- 4 Exmouth Youth Theatre set to rock Exmouth Pavillion
- 5 Simon Jupp calls for Prime Minister's resignation
- 6 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 7 Stark warning on spending from Devon finance chief
- 8 Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall
- 9 Swimming pool flasher sent to mental hospital
- 10 Angry passenger keyed a car in disabled parking dispute
"The residents absolutely loved it and so did the kids! It’s also so lovely for the residents to form this connection with a different generation in the community.”
Next time the residents will be visiting the school to complete part 2 of The Firs’ Generation Exchange project.
For more information about The Firs Residential Home, visit www.bucklandcare.co.uk/the-firs/