Published: 12:00 PM March 10, 2021

Peter Holmes (President) and Richard Allen (Vice President) of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club presented a cheque to Lorraine Ralph of the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group. Picture: Pauil Bartlett - Credit: Paul Bartlett

A food voucher scheme which helps vulnerable families in Budleigh Salterton was one of many across East Devon to be boosted by funding from the district council’s Coronavirus Community Food Fund.

Budleigh Salterton Relief in Need has used its £2,500 share of the £45,000 given out by East Devon District Council (EDDC) so food vouchers can be given to families struggling to pay for shopping.

These can then be redeemed in local shops.

Local head teacher Steve Hitchcock praised Lorraine Ralph – chairman of the group – for launching the initiative and said he has seen families moved to tears when receiving the vouchers.

He added: “She (Lorraine) worked really tirelessly on getting a voucher system sorted out, using the local shops, distributing the vouchers to different groups in the town, and most importantly, keeping track of what was used so we could ensure that vouchers were being used by those that needed it the most.

“Even on the last day of the scheme, she was making sure we used every penny.

“As a headteacher, giving out the vouchers was vitally important.

“I have had tears of joy and relief from the families I have given them to.

“It makes you realise how many families live with the stress of not knowing how to pay for their food, something most of us take for granted.”

Budleigh Salterton Relief in Need distributed 74 batches of vouchers, supporting 53 households in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton and Exmouth.

They worked in conjunction with a number of local businesses including Crusty Cob Bakery, High Street Fruit and Veg, Pynes Farm Shop and Sampson’s Butchers.

Lorraine added: “As a charity we have witnessed first-hand how Covid has affected our local population, with some of our recipients having never accessed charitable support before.

“We are thankful as a community that these opportunities have been established so that we can support each other through this difficult time.

“We received the EDDC funding in early December, which was fortuitous for some families in the run up to Christmas.

“One recipient shared with me that the vouchers saved her Christmas, it literally put the Christmas dinner on the table.

“Another recipient thanked us for the vouchers relaying that ‘the kindness really lifted their spirits and that accessing good local food was a godsend.”