Budleigh's new plinth to mark Queens Jubilee

Officials from Buldeigh Salterton town council unveil a plinth to mark the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

Budleigh Town Mayor Cllr. Michael Hilliar unveiled a Platinum Jubilee plinth on Budleigh seafront last Saturday, (June 3). on Budleigh Salterton seafront. Other attendees included the mayor's wife, Lizzie and Town Clerk Jo Vanstone.

A spokesman for Budleigh Salterton Town Council said: "The Council debated the most appropriate way to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee and opted for this granite plinth which would be a long-lasting tribute to her Majesty."

The Jubilee plinth is now in place on the seafront, between the flag pole and the telephone box! and the Town Mayor, Micheal Hillier officially unveiled it on Friday lunchtime at 1.30pm.

Other events to mark the jubilee in Budleigh, included a street party in the high street and the Gala Week which started on Saturday, May 28 and finished yesterday, (Sunday, June 6).





