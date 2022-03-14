News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Former Blue Peter producer gives talk to Budleigh Probus Club

Adam Manning

Published: 5:50 PM March 14, 2022
Alex Leger at the Solomon Islands.

Alex Leger gave a talk at Budleigh Salterton Probus Club about the impact of climate change and the history of the Solomon Islands. - Credit: Alex Leger.

Budleigh Salterton Probus Club has welcomed another guest speaker. 

At its latest meeting, last Thursday (March 10), Alex Leger gave a talk about the impact of climate change and the history of the Solomon Islands. Alex had visited the islands on a number of occasions since the early 1960s, initially representing Voluntary Service Overseas and later working as producer and director for the BBC programme Blue Peter.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Alex’s talk was thought-provoking, informative, and demonstrated clearly that people who had done nothing to cause climate change are sadly amongst the first to suffer the consequences. Their simple but long-standing traditional way of life is worryingly under significant threat."

The Budleigh Salterton Probus Club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at Budleigh Salterton Football Club, with a wide range of speakers and topics. Anyone interested in joining is asked to contact Peter Walker on 01395 445350.


