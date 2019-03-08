Advanced search

Primary school's pride at plastic free status

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 October 2019

St Peter's Primary School is a Surfers Against Sewage plastic free school. Picture: Jemima Moore

St Peter's Primary School is a Surfers Against Sewage plastic free school. Picture: Jemima Moore

It's official - Budleigh Salterton's primary school is plastic free.

Pupils are presented with a trophy for being a plastic free school. Picture: Jemima MoorePupils are presented with a trophy for being a plastic free school. Picture: Jemima Moore

Youngsters from St Peter's Primary School were presented with the Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) award which recognises the work they are doing to reduce single-use plastics.

During a presentation, pupils got the chance to see 'Breakwater' - a documentary, created by Emma Askew of SAS, which features some of youngsters from St Peter's.

The school had to complete a number of objectives including identifying and eliminating single-use plastics, organising litter picks and writing to central government.

Pupils took part in an SAS beach clean in Budleigh organised by the school's eco leader Jemima Moore and Emma Askew.

Mrs Moore said: "We're very proud of our newly awarded SAS plastic free school status.

"We are grateful to have such a supportive community of parents and enthusiastic and determined children who are making changes and calling on government and businesses to do the same."

