Power cut affects more than 1,000 homes

There is currently a power cut in areas of Barnstaple. gerrardkop

More than 1,000 homes in Budleigh Salterton were without power on Monday (July 22).

A fault with the underground cable meant 1,174 electricity customers lost their connection at around 8am.

The majority had their power restored by 9am with 27 customers having to wait until shortly after 10am.

Western Power Distribution apologised for the power outage and said the cause for the fault is unknown.

A spokesman for the company said: "The fault was on an underground cable of the high voltage network."