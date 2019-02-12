Council urged to take action over decision to not replace iconic post box

Broken postbox at Upper Stoneborough Lane, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Chris Beardmore Picture: Chris Beardmore

Postal bosses are being urged to reconsider their decision to not replace a postbox which was damaged last month.

Town leaders are set to plead with Royal Mail to reassess whether or not to repair or reinstate the Budleigh Salterton pillar box, which had been earmarked for heritage asset protection.

The post box, which was in Upper Stoneborough Lane, was subject to the Otter Valley Association’s heritage assets list before it was knocked down last month.

Trevor Waddington, a member of the Otter Valley Association’s heritage asset committee has called on town councillors to take action.

Speaking at a town council meeting, he said: “That King George IV post box added history and character to this quintessential part of Budleigh Salterton.”

Mr Waddington, who is also chairman of Fairlynch Museum, also suggested that if Royal Mail remains steadfast in their decision, the broken box could be donated to the museum for a display.