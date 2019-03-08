Glenn steps down from Poppy Appeal role after 14 years

Glenn and Caz Sismore-Hunt. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

The man who oversaw Poppy Appeals which have raised more than £130,000 in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict is standing down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After 14 years, Glenn Sismore-Hunt is taking a step back from organising Budleigh Salterton’s appeal, which raises around £9,000 each year for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

He told the Journal he is very proud of what he and wife Caz achieved in that time, but that it is now time to move on.

“We’re not walking away, although we’re not doing this year. We are still in the background to help and support when needed,” said Glenn

“I am proud of what we have done – although I am sad to step down. We both realise that there is never going to be a good time.”

He also said the appeal would be organised by town’s RBL committee this year and ‘will carry on’.

Caz, who is also a member of the RBL, said: “If they (the committee) want help, we will help. We’re not turning our back on it by any means.”

Former fireman Glenn became a member of the Royal British Legion more than 20 years ago after they were looking to boost their numbers in the area.

He helped to organise social events for the legion and in 2005 he took over the running of the Poppy Appeal from Hilary Rolls.

Since then he has built a frame for wreaths at the war memorial to be hung on after storms blew poppies into the sea.

He also successfully campaigned for the town’s war memorial to be cleaned.

Glenn said: “When we started we laid eight wreaths on the war memorial. Now we lay more than 30.

“People are more aware that they can lay a wreath for loved ones these days.”

He continued the tradition of having a pop-up shop in the town centre. In recent years they have been allowed to use a small premises in The Lawn.

Glenn said one of his crowning achievements was to get children at St Peter’s Primary School involved in the appeal.

He thanked everyone who has supported the appeal over the years, saying ‘they were and are very dedicated’.