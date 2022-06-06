Budleigh jubilee street party hailed a ‘great success’

High Street in Budleigh was transformed into a jubilee party - Credit: Peter Bowler

A street party held in Budleigh Salterton to mark The Queen’s platinum jubilee has been hailed a ‘great success’.

Hundreds of Budleigh residents and business owners descended on High Street for the street party with many businesses staying open later.

A family enjoying the festivities - Credit: Peter Bowler

The event was organised by Budleigh Chamber of Commerce and chair Helen Warren said those businesses did a good trade as a result.

More than £1,000 was raised for the Chamber thanks to a raffle which featured prizes donated by businesses and some Information Centre volunteers.

Budleigh street party for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

New mayor Cllr Mike Hilliar drew the winning tickets with prizes including a round of golf at East Devon Golf Club and a week’s beach hut hire in Budleigh.

Helen Warren said: “I would like to thank all those who helped out to make this possible on the night, particularly Seachange who provided extra tables and chairs and who provided a vehicle to pull the trailer that had the hire tables and chairs stacked on it, in order to decant them down the street.”

Helen also thanked Budleigh Information Centre which sold the tickets and promoted the event.

A family occasion for thBudleigh street party - Credit: Peter Bowler

The Budleigh street party for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Peter Bowler

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein was among those who attended - Credit: Peter Bowler

More than 700 people turned up for the Budleigh street party - Credit: Peter Bowler

Budleigh residents displayed their national pride - Credit: Peter Bowler



