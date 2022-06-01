Beach pebbles become works of art during Budleigh Gala Week

Tall towers and pebble pictures were created during one of the most popular events of Budleigh Salterton Gala Week on Monday, May 30.

The pebble building competition had a Platinum Jubilee theme this year, with prizes for the tallest freestanding ‘castle’ and the best design.

The winning pebble design - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

Richard Allen, president of the Lions Club who organise Gala Week, said: “One of my favourite events of the week has to be the Pebble Building competition. There is always such a lovely atmosphere and it's great to see so many visitors to Budleigh taking part as well as local families".

The winners of the pebble building tower competition with the town mayor Mike Hilliar - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

The prize-winning pebble design of the Queen - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

The event was sponsored by Budleigh’s branch of Gilbert Stephens LLP Solicitors.

Mayor Mike Hilliar presenting the first prize for the best pebble design - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club





Mayor Mike Hilliar presenting the second prize for the highest pebble tower - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

Other Jubilee-themed events and competitions will be taking place during the week, including the Children's Pavement Artist Competition, the Jubilee Celebration Coffee Morning in aid of the local Cats Protection charity, a Queen's Jubilee Celebration in the gardens and marquee at Seachange on Thursday June 2 at 2pm, a Horse Racing evening being hosted by the Budleigh Carnival Club, the Street Party on Saturday, June 4, Jubilee Praise on the Temple Methodist Church Lawn, and finishing with the Jubilee Quiz night on Sunday June 5 at the Dog and Donkey pub in Knowle.