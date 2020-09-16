Emergency services search for paddleboarder at sea near Budleigh

Emergency services undertook a search of sea near Budleigh Salterton after concerns were raised for a paddleboarder.

Exmouth RNLI, the coastguard, Sidmouth Lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter all took part in the search after a paddleboarder was seen 2.5 miles off the coast of Budleigh.

Shortly after 7.30pm, both of Exmouth RNLI’s lifeboats - Bridie O’Shea and Peggy D - were launched to help in the search.

A spokesman for Exmouth RNLI said both lifesaving vessels undertook an ‘extensive, detailed search’ for several hours in the vicinity in which the paddleboarder was last seen.

However, no one was found.

The spokesman added: “On completion of thorough searches of the relevant area with nothing found, both lifeboats were stood down at just before midnight when they returned to Exmouth.”

Visit the website for RNLI safety advice for paddleboarders.