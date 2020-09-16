Advanced search

Emergency services search for paddleboarder at sea near Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 10:58 16 September 2020

Both Boats Landscape : Exmouth Lifeboats engaged in the search. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Both Boats Landscape : Exmouth Lifeboats engaged in the search. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Emergency services undertook a search of sea near Budleigh Salterton after concerns were raised for a paddleboarder.

Exmouth RNLI, the coastguard, Sidmouth Lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter all took part in the search after a paddleboarder was seen 2.5 miles off the coast of Budleigh.

Shortly after 7.30pm, both of Exmouth RNLI’s lifeboats - Bridie O’Shea and Peggy D - were launched to help in the search.

A spokesman for Exmouth RNLI said both lifesaving vessels undertook an ‘extensive, detailed search’ for several hours in the vicinity in which the paddleboarder was last seen.

However, no one was found.

READ MORE: Three on-board motorboat rescued by Exmouth RNLI

The spokesman added: “On completion of thorough searches of the relevant area with nothing found, both lifeboats were stood down at just before midnight when they returned to Exmouth.”

Visit the website for RNLI safety advice for paddleboarders.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Emergency services search for paddleboarder at sea near Budleigh

Both Boats Landscape : Exmouth Lifeboats engaged in the search. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Town seeking to ‘silence the Lambs’ on Wednesday night

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Roberts and Hillman net double success in 2020 Budleigh Bowls Club finals

The winners of the Budleigh Bowls Club Pair's Penny Weeks and Tony Gooding (right) with runners-up Andrew Cardy and Gwen Hurst. Picture; BBC

Exmouth Town suffer first home defeat in 22 months as they exit the FA Cup

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

East Devon Ladies Autumn Medal - Victory for Shackleton and Corney

Generic picture