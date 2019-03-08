Skate jam to launch Budleigh's new-look skate park

A 'skate jam' being held later this month will mark the official opening of Budleigh Salterton's new-look skate park.

The town's graffiti-laden facility was torn down earlier this year and replaced with a new £150,000 concrete skate park in the Lime Kiln car park.

The launch event, which will feature competitions and demonstrations organised by contractor and skate park designer Maverick Industries Ltd, will taker place on Friday, October 25, from noon.

The skate park layout has been designed with the help of users and features a combined teardrop volcano, spine and a hipped flat bank.

East Devon District Council said it hopes that the park will offer something for everyone to enjoy and attracts enthusiasts of all abilities.

Budleigh ward member Cllr Alan Dent said: "From a local viewpoint, this is a much used facility and East Devon District Council, along with some Section 106 money from recent developments, was able to fund this wonderful upgrade.

"The skate park offers youngsters from our local community a brilliant outlet for their energy and helps to keep them fit and athletic.

"My thanks to all concerned for their vision, hard work and teamwork."

The skate jam event will begin with East Devon District Council chairman Stuart Hughes giving a short speech before demonstrations from Rubicon Skateboards, Dominator Scooters and Scott Hamlin BMX.

There will be jam format competitions for scooter riders, followed by BMX riders and finally skateboarders.

The competitions are designed to give riders of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to participate.

Pre-registration is not required so people can just turn up and enjoy the afternoon as it unfolds.

The latest Section 106 investment follows similar Budleigh projects to create a multi-use games area and an outdoor gym - all were suggested in a town-wide survey.

A Maverick Industries Ltd spokesman said: "Budleigh Salterton's new skatepark is a great addition to the Maverick portfolio.

"It's a fantastic community space with a progressive design in an amazing seafront location.

"East Devon District Council has listened to the local riders and everyone involved should be very proud of the end result."