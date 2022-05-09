Line-up for Budleigh Music Fest announced

Budleigh Music Festival makes a welcome return for 2022 with a week-long programme of live music this July.

Starting on Saturday, July 8 until Friday, July 16, the event has been formulated by artistic director Jason Thornton, classical music fans will be spoilt for choice with lunchtime and evening concerts at St. Peter’s Church, in Budleigh Salterton.

Musicians Castalian Quartet, officially open the Festival on Friday 8th July, and will be joined by Michael Collins, a clarinettist and one of the ‘most complete musicians of his generation.

Kate Somerby, chair of the Festival, says: “This year’s festival is set to be our best yet. Whilst the intimate setting of 2021 was rather special, we cannot wait to open our doors again to music lovers across the region. We look forward to welcoming friends new and old to a spectacular feast of music from many genres given by musicians from diverse backgrounds. Whether you have been to the Festival numerous times or making your first visit, our programme of exceptional talent is one we look forward to sharing with you all this summer.”

The Festival welcomes a number of new performers for 2022 – including violinist, Ning Feng. Ning makes his debut at the Festival with a recital on Tuesday 12th July. Another new performer taking centre stage is the internationally acclaimed pianist, Eric Lu. Eric has performed with some of the more prestigious Philharmonic orchestras in the world, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, BBC Philharmonic, and the Shanghai Symphony to name but a few. This year Eric makes his debut at Budleigh Music Festival on Thursday, July, 14.

Making a welcome return to this year’s Festival is the interactive sensory experience, Colourscape – a large walk-through labyrinth of colour, light, and music. This family-friendly experience offers visitors the chance to wander freely through interlinked chambers, and the chance to interact with musicians, artists, and dancers.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will also be making a Budleigh Music Festival debut this year. In 2021, Jeneba made her concerto debut at The Proms with Chineke! as well as taking part in the Kanneh-Mason Prom with other family members.on Monday 11th July.

Jeneba_Kanneh_Mason_ - Credit: John Davis

Headlining the Festival in the Legends Series on 16th July is Danielle de Niese. Regarded as one of the finest lyric sopranos, Danielle has sung lead roles at all the main opera houses including Sydney, The Met, Chicago Lyric, Vienna, Berlin, Covent Garden and Glyndebourne. The Festival will welcome Danielle for a sparkling evening which will include her favourite arias from classical and romantic operas - a sensational way to round off the 2022 Budleigh Music Festival.

Danielle de Niese. Lyrical soprano. - Credit: SONY DSC

For those that cannot wait until July, a special Festival prelude concert will be taking place at Temple Methodist Church on Friday 17th June. This one-off evening performance will welcome the critically acclaimed VIDA Guitar Quartet, bringing together four guitarists of exceptional artistry who share a passion for chamber music. VIDA features Mark Ashford and Amanda Cook, both internationally renowned performers, and Mark Eden and Christopher Stell known as the Eden Stell Guitar Duo, one of the most innovative guitar duos in the world. Booking for the Festival Prelude is open to Festival Friends from 16th May and the general public from 20th May.

General tickets for Budleigh Music Festival will be on sale from 6th June and can be purchased from the website. Friends of the Festival receive early access to tickets from 16th May.

For more information or to become a Friend of Budleigh Music Festival, visit: www.budleighmusicfestival.co.uk/