Budleigh Music Fest line-up announced

Making a welcome return to this year’s Festival is the interactive sensory experience, Colourscape – a large walk-through labyrinth of colour, light, and music. - Credit: Budleigh Music Festival.

This year’s festival will feature artistic director Jason Thornton, the soprano Danielle de Niese, the Bath Philharmonia featuring Chloe Hanslip and pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. Selected performances will also be interpreted by BSL sign language interpreter Sarah Ankers, as the festival moves forward to providing equal access to the arts for all abilities.

Opening this year’s festival on Friday, July 8, is string quartet Castalian featuring Sini Simonen, Daniel Roberts, Ruth Gibson, and Christopher Grave.

The festival also welcomes a number of new performers this year – including violinists, Ning Feng.

Ning makes his debut with a recital on Tuesday, July 12. Another new performer making his debut is pianist, Eric Lu. Eric has performed with some of the most prestigious Philharmonic orchestras in the world, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, BBC Philharmonic, and the Shanghai Symphony.

Kate Somerby, chair of the festival, said: “This year’s festival is set to be our best yet.

"Whilst the intimate setting of 2021 was rather special, we are excited to open our doors again to music lovers across the region.

"We look forward to welcoming friends new and old to a spectacular feast of music from many genres given by musicians from diverse backgrounds.

"Whether you have been to the festival numerous times or making your first visit, our programme of exceptional talent is one we look forward to sharing with you this summer.”

You may remember seeing the Colourscape display featuring at the Sidmouth 'Christmas at Connaught' last December, which was a great success and will feature again at the Budleigh Music Festival next month.

"This family-friendly experience takes place on the 9th and 10th July on The Green in Budleigh.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to wander freely through interlinked chambers, whilst interacting with musicians, artists, and dancers."

Budleigh Music Festival is in now in its 17th year and will run from the 8-16 July 2022.