Chance to see interview with Budleigh Music Festival performer Jess Gillam

Jess Gillam. Picture: Budlegih Music Festival Archant

Those isolating from coronavirus have the chance to see an interview with a musician who will be performing in Budleigh next summer.

Jess Gillam, who will perform at Budleigh Music Festival in July 2021, will be interviewed on video by Jason Thornton, the event’s artistic director.

The interview will be available to watch by those who are isolating from Covid-19 and those who are friends of Budleigh Music Festival.

On the interview, she will discuss this 2020/21 season, her plans include performing across the world with leading orchestras such as The Halle, the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, as well as in Czech Republic and Switzerland, before embarking on her first US Recital Tour.

Jess will also launch her latest project – a tour with the “Jess Gillam Ensemble’.

For more information or to become a friend of Budleigh Music Festival, go to https://www.budleighmusicfestival.co.uk/