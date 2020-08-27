Advanced search

Budleigh’s shielding residents set to enjoy second round of music festival interviews

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2020

Budleigh Music Festival musical director Jason Thronton. Picture: Budleigh Music Festival

Budleigh Music Festival musical director Jason Thronton. Picture: Budleigh Music Festival

Budleigh Salterton residents shielding from coronavirus will be able to enjoy another series of interviews from those who would have been performing at a music festival in town.

Following the success of the series in July, Budleigh Music Festival will be presented another five interviews through September which will be free to those shielding from Covid-19 and Friends of the Budleigh Music Festival.

Organisers announced earlier this year the event for 2020 would be cancelled, but artistic director Jason Thornton came up with the idea of interviewing the acts people were looking forward to seeing perform.

Now there will be a further five talks - one on each Wednesday in September at 4.30pm.

Speaking prior to the series in July, Jason said: “This is a situation that we’ve never been in before, but the world is pulling together as we try to get through the coronavirus crisis.

“Many are self-isolating and have been for some time, so together with Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre, the festival will be offering our digital programme of talks for free to people shielding in the town.”

The interviews in July featured the likes of Manathan Thomas, Ben Baker, Nicholas Marshall, Lauren Zhang, Sacha Rattle and Zeynep Ozcusa as well as festival director Annie Ashworth.

Opening the next series of talks on Wednesday, (September 2), Jason Thornton will be interviewed himself by festival trustee, David Wright, who hopes to give those watching an insight into what might be in store when the event returns in 2021.

A week later violinist Tasmin Walley Cohen, who was recently appointed as the new artistic director of the Two Moors Festival, will be interviewed.

On September 16 it will be the turn of Stile Antico who were due to sing at Budleigh Music Festival this year. One of their members will join Jason for an interview.

A week later, one of Britain’s leading violinists and teacher Sophie Langdon will be featured.

The latest series of interviews will be rounded off on September 30 as Classic FM presenter Jane Jones speaks to Jason.

Anyone interested in becoming a Friend of the Budleigh Music Festival should email

Those shielding should contact Budleigh Medical Centre to get access to the talks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

