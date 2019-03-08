River Otter is the back drop for a special marriage proposal

Kurt Baker chose the bench on the banks of the River Otter after he found a photograph of his bride-to-be sitting on the same bench 25 years earlier

A bench on the banks of the River Otter was the unusual setting for a wind-swept marriage proposal.

Kurt Baker, 28, popped the question to Kirstin Cordes, 26, on the same bench which she had been sat on during a family visit to Budleigh Salterton when she was just 12 months old.

After her dad persuaded her to recreate the photo on a visit to the town, Kurt got down on one knee and Kirstin said ‘yes’.

Kurt said: “I decided it was time to propose we have been together for five years.

Kirstin was born in Exeter and used to live in Honiton.

“I thought I would take her down and ask her parents for advise on how and where to pop the question.

“We looked through this photo album and there is a picture of her on a bench when she was 12 months old.

“I came to the decision that I would to it on that bench.”

In preparation for the proposal, Kurt contacted the Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Centre and asked manager Mike Hilliar if there was any chance to reserve the bench.

Mike was able to put a ‘wet paint’ sign on the bench as a way of keeping it free for Kurt’s proposal.

His romantic plans were nearly scuppered by high winds which were blowing through the region on the day and Kirstin.

“We started walking to the bench and she stopped and said she didn’t want to go any further because it was so windy,” said Kurt.

“I persuaded her to go to the bench and I sat down next to her and asked her to marry me.

“I was nervous but also quietly confident.”

Kurt had also been intending to capture the moment using a camera phone attached to a tripod but high winds in Sidmouth caused it to blow over and damage the phone.

Luckily a photographer was walking past at that time and was able to snap the happy couple.

Kurt and Kirstin, who live in a village near Peterborough, are set to marry some time in 2021 and Kurt said they have already talked about recreating the estuary-side photo with their future children they may have.