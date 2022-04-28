Budleigh Male Voice Choir members make 'pilgrimage' to Ypres

The combined Male Voice Choirs of Budleigh Salterton and Barnstaple embarked on their tour of Belgium just after Easter, and made their pilgrimage to the many WW1 cemeteries surrounding Ypres.

Their first concert was in Ypres Cathedral where the choirs said the ‘wonderful’ acoustics enhanced their programme. The following day they assembled at the Menin Gate for the Last Post Service.

Ted Butcher from Budleigh Male Voice Choir said: "After the Master of Ceremonies brought the huge audience to attention and silence, the buglers of the Ypres Fire and Rescue Service proceeded with their programme, which has been held every evening at 8pm since 1928.

“The Exhortation was delivered by a member of the Barnstaple MVC, Boghdan Komorowski, a 96-year-old Polish veteran.

“It is a great honour to be selected to perform at this memorable event, where we sang from two hymns, Abide With Me and Oh God Our Help In Ages Past."

On Friday they moved north to the seaside town of De Panne for their final concert at Onze Lieve Vrouwekerk Church. It had been well advertised and there was a full house.

Ted said: “The atmosphere was electric and the choir under Michael Graham’s excellent direction responded accordingly. The reception was magnificent and a fitting climax to our tour.”