Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir come to Topsham

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:33 PM August 17, 2022
Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir. Picture: Courtesy of choir

The Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir will be performing in Topsham in September in aid of the Marie Curie charity. 

Their concert at St Margaret’s Church on Saturday, September 10 at 7.30pm will feature songs including Bridge Over Troubled Water, Chattanooga Choo Choo, The Rose and You’ll Never Walk Alone. There will also be an organ recital by Michael Graham. 

Other performances this year included one in Ypres in Belgium where they sang at the Menin Gate Eventide Service.  In June they were at the Budleigh Temple Methodist Church’s fundraising cream tea. 

In late July the choir performed a joint concert with the Marazion Apollo Male Voice Choir in Exeter.  Their smaller group, called ‘The Afterglowers’, sang to a large audience in the open air at Colyton for their Memory Café. Another group sang at a dedication ceremony at the RNLI Station, Exmouth, during the heatwave.  

Tickets for the Topsham concert are £10 and available from The Topsham Bookshop or on the door. 

