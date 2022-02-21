British Legion boosted by Budleigh choir donation

A donation of £650 raised by a Remembrance concert in November last year has been presented to the Exmouth Royal British Legion by the Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir.

The choir held the concert on Saturday, November 13, the day before Remembrance Sunday, at the Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth.

They performed 12 well-known popular tunes, including Some Enchanted Evening, Fishermen of England, Do You Hear the People Sing and American Trilogy. Other tunes, that people were able to sing along with, were A Wartime Medley, Jerusalem and I Vow To Thee My Country.

Also on parade that evening was the Sidmouth Town Band Quintet, with a rousing selection specifically chosen for the occasion, including their own interpretation of Nimrod.

The evening concluded with The Last Post and Reveille, The Exhaltation and Epitaph, the iconic sound supplied by the cornet of Sidmouth’s Fiona Harvey.

The chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Exmouth branch, Neil Gregory, wrote to the choir in gratitude: “The Royal British Legion (Exmouth Branch) would like to thank the organisers and performers for their generous support in this, the centenary of our charity, established in 1921. The charity supports veterans and serving personnel and their families in times of need or difficulty, and a wonderful event such as this helps to highlight the work of the Legion and came at a fitting time at the end of the annual Poppy Appeal and eve of Remembrance.”

The donation was presented at the choir’s rehearsal evening in Budleigh Salterton, when the choir’s chairman Geoff Cound handed the cheque to Sue McQueen of the Royal British Legion.

The choir has continued rehearsing throughout the Covid pandemic, singing together via Zoom when they were not able to gather in person. They are now preparing for their next performance, which will be their Spring Concert at Withycombe Parish Church on Saturday, April 9 from 7pm until 9pm. Tickets are £10 and available from Antonio’s Coffee Shop in The Strand, or on the door.

They are also keen to fundraise for local charities – for further information, email their secretary at info@budleighmvc to discuss how the choir can help.