Former Budleigh bank could be transformed into homes and eatery if plans wins approval

PUBLISHED: 14:56 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 20 September 2019

Budleigh Lloyds Bank branch, in Fore Street, is set to close in January 2019. Picture: Google

Archant

Budleigh's former Lloyds Bank - which closed in January this year - could be redeveloped into four apartments and an eatery/shop.

Plans have been lodged to transform the redundant building, in Fore Street, into homes and outlets.

The application is seeking permission for a change of use of the ground floor to include A1 and A3.

A1 class use defines anything from a hairdressers to a post office. A3 class use is for a food and drinks premises.

The application went live on East Devon District Council's planning portal today, but more details for the proposed shops are yet to be revealed.

Lloyds Bank closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday, January 15 this year, leaving the town without a permanent bank branch.

More to follow.

Former Budleigh bank could be transformed into homes and eatery if plans wins approval

