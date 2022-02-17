Literary festival gives 800 books to primary school children

Pupils from St Peter's CofE Primary School in Budleigh Salterton with their new books - Credit: Books for Kids

A total of 800 children received a new book thanks to a campaign by the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.

The festival charity has donated copies of Caroline Lawrence’s Roman Mystery-The Thieves of Ostia to primary school children in Exeter and East Devon as part of its Books for Kids campaign.

And the festival is continuing to raise funds this year to give away books to as many young people as possible.

The festival committee was motivated to support young people after research revealed that as many as one in 11 children in deprived areas do not have a book at home.

They are asking people to donate as little as £5 to support the campaign.

Sue Briggs, chair of the event, said: "As a charity, we are committed to getting children reading, which is the start of a lifelong love of books. And supporting literacy has never been more important than now, when so many school days have been lost to the pandemic.

"Covid restrictions and school closures mean some children are starting secondary school with a reading age of six.

"Our campaign will enable many school-aged children, regardless of family income or circumstances, to have a book at home."

Sue added: "One of our festival's charitable aims is to be inclusive, so it feels appropriate that we should support our young people in this way."

The campaign will be promoted at the festival’s Spring Weekend, which takes place on March 11 and 12.

Four speakers will be appearing at the event, they are: Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Justin Webb, Dr Rachel Clarke and David Olusoga.

Tickets cost £12, or visitors can upgrade to a weekend pass for entry into all four events for £40.

For more information, visit www.budlitfest.org.uk.

Speakers for the main festival, which takes place from September 14-18, will be announced in July.

To donate to the Books for Kids campaign - where a donation of £5 will buy a book for a child - log on to budlitfest.org.uk/donate.