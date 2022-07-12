Budleigh Literacy Fest line-up announced

Budleigh Literary Festival aims to get more of us reading books - Credit: StockSnap

Budleigh Salterton's leading literary festival announces its line-up for this autumn’s festival which runs from September 14 to 18.

Covering a wide variety of topics, including current affairs, best-selling authors and leading debut novelists, as well as events for families.

Headlining the programme is actress Dame Sheila Hancock, Jeremy Bowen, the BBC’s Middle East Editor, the broadcaster Simon Reeve, poet Pam Ayres, gardening expert Joe Swift and BBC Antiques Roadshow presenter Ronnie Archer-Morgan.

Baroness Floella Benjamin will be delivering the annual Susan Ward memorial talk in memory of the Festival’s founder.

The leading brain surgeon, Henry Marsh, will share his own experiences as a patient; acclaimed behavioural scientist and author of Sway, Pragya Agarwal, explores the myth of gendering emotions.

The man at the centre of the Jeremy Thorpe scandal, Norman Scott, reveals the impact it has had on his life and explorer Benedict Allen.

Current affairs are brought to the fore by journalist Martin Sixsmith and top expert Orlando Figes as they consider what makes Russia the country it is, while Sir David Haslam, the former chair of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and Council of the Royal College of General Practitioners, tackles the pressing issue of our NHS.

The editor of The New Statesman Jason Cowley, and New Yorker journalist Rebecca Mead ask where England finds itself now post Brexit and with fractures in our relationships with home nations

BBC Disinformation reporter, Marianna Spring, reveals the troubling stories that result from the scourge of fake news, and the MP Andrew Mitchell blows the lid off life inside Parliament in a very febrile climate.

Top level literary writing is represented by the multi bestselling authors Robert Harris, Elizabeth Lowry, Miranda Seymour, Lyndall Gordon and Charlotte Mendelson – this year’s Festival Book Club Read.

The programme also features this year’s most exciting emerging writers and a panel event about ghost writing and screen writing chaired by former BBC Spotlight presenter Justin Leigh.

The Festival will also feature two exciting musical events with a celebration of the sea – with readings and music from the Clifton Trio including a piece specially commissioned for the Festival..

Events are for ages two to 12 and authors appearing include Steven Lenton with his Genie and Teeny Series, Steven Butler creator of Spooked -

The Theatre Ghosts, Kristina Stephenson’s Museum of Marvellous Things and music and word workshops with local group Wren Music.

The acclaimed Aardman model making workshops, which sold out last year, return by popular demand with participants able to create famous figures from Nick Park’s iconic films.

There will be free storytelling sessions and a drop-in activity tent marking the Queen’s Jubilee celebrating 70 years of children’s books.

The inclusive ticket price offer is part of the Festival’s charitable aims which include raising money to ensure as many children as possible own a book at home, to encourage a life-long love of reading.

Tickets are on sale to Friends of the Festival from July 18 from budlitfest.org.uk.