Budleigh Lions host slap up festive lunch

Adam Manning

Published: 1:23 PM December 13, 2021
Budleigh Lions Christmas Lunch guests - Credit: Budleigh Lions

Every year, Budleigh Lions arrange a lunch for local people as a thank-you for supporting their raffles and other events during the year.   

This year's lunch was held at the Budleigh Public Hall on Saturday, December 11 with nearly 100 people attending. It was free to guests, made possible by donations from local businesses and fundraising throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the Lions said: "Massive thank you to Simon & Blissett of Budleigh Fish and Chips who supplied the potatoes, Brian and Wendy Sampson of Samson's Butchers for supplying the turkey and Pat Prew of the 'Card Shop Too' who raised funds with a charity swim which was the length of Budleigh Beach.

"The Lions' members acted as waiters and following the lunch the guests were entertained by a local country and western singing group led by our local postman. This was followed by carol singing accompanied by a piano. All in all, a very successful lunch."

The Lions play acting for the camera. - Credit: Budleigh Lions

Budleigh Lions Lunch guests - Credit: Budleigh Lions Lunch

Alan Lowe who organized the event, shown opening the proceedings. - Credit: Budleigh Lions

One of the Lions hitching a lift on a Lion. She said that she was glad she was wearing a mask! - Credit: Budleigh Lions

The Country and Western entertainers with the Postman fronting. - Credit: Budleigh Lions Lunch

4691 The Lions presented Marion Coles with flowers for her 80th birthday. - Credit: Budleigh Lions

The Lions line up singing carols to their guests. - Credit: Budleigh Lions


