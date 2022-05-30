News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lifeboat tour for Budleigh Lions Club

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:23 AM May 30, 2022
The Lions getting a close look at the all-weather lifeboat

The Lions getting a close look at the all-weather lifeboat - Credit: Budleigh Lions

Members of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club have toured Exmouth Lifeboat Station and presented a cheque for £100 to the charity. 

Budleigh Salterton Lions at Exmouth RNLI

Budleigh Salterton Lions at Exmouth RNLI - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions

The visit on Monday, May 16 included a close look at the all-weather Shannon lifeboat. This boat, named R and J Welburn, is the latest class of all-weather lifeboat to join the RNLI fleet and the first to be propelled by waterjets instead of traditional propellers, making it the RNLI's most agile and manoeuvrable all-weather lifeboat yet. 

Budleigh Salterton Lions at Exmouth RNLI

Budleigh Salterton Lions at Exmouth RNLI - Credit: John Thorogood

Lions president Richard Allen said: "We are delighted to be able to present this cheque to the Exmouth RNLI. We would like to thank the RNLI volunteers and pay tribute to their bravery and dedication. I'm sure that we all have a massive amount of respect and admiration for the RNLI crews who risk their lives to save others." 

John Thorogood, Exmouth RNLI Press Officer, said: "It was good to see the Budleigh Lions representatives again on Monday and thanks once again for your continued support of Exmouth RNLI". 

Exmouth all-weather lifeboat

Exmouth all-weather lifeboat - Credit: Budleigh Lions

The RNLI has a team of three community presenters who are happy to deliver a talk about their work and water safety to clubs, societies or the workplace. To request a talk, email talks@exmouthlifeboat.org.uk 

The Exmouth RNLI is holding a coffee morning at Budleigh Public Hall on Friday, June 3 as part of Gala Week. It takes place between 9.30am and noon, and entry is free. 

Budleigh News
Exmouth News

