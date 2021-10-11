Budleigh Lions treasure hunt a roaring success

Published: 4:38 PM October 11, 2021

Budleigh Salterton’s annual Gala Week could not be held this year because of Covid restrictions, but one of its most popular events took place earlier this month.

The Budleigh Lions had carried forward the Treasure Hunt Walk to Sunday, October 3, and 15 family groups took part.

Starting at the Public Hall, the teams had to find the answers to clues based on things they could spot in their surroundings as they followed the treasure trail.

2nd place treasure hunt winner - Credit: Budleigh Lions

The winners were Fork Handles in first place, Nannies Idgets in second and Rufus United in third.

3rd place Treasure hunt winner - Credit: Budleigh Lions

Sarah Coles, who set the clues and marked the papers, said: "The route took the teams along parts of Station Road, Greenway, Dark Lane and Little Knowle.

“On the way round, the teams had to find the answers to some clues - for example an anagram for a house name, a telephone number on a sign or wording on a fence.

“The answers ranged in difficulty. Some were easy enough to enjoy the walk and give the team confidence that they were going the right way, some a little more testing, and a few difficult clues which needed eagle eyes and, if found, could place you in the top scoring teams.

“The teams were given one hour and 15 minutes to complete the route, after which they would start to get penalty points for lateness.

“There was the odd shower and some wet answer sheets at the end, but it was enjoyed by all.

“The winning team answered all the clues correctly, with the second and third placed teams only dropping a few points.

“All teams returned back at the Public Hall where refreshments were available and the results given. Well done, and thank you to all who took part."

Richard Allen, the President of the Budleigh Lions Club, said: "It was great to see all the teams complete the trail.

“The Lions Treasure Hunt has always been a very popular event during Gala Week and helps to raise much-needed funds for local and international charities.”

The Lions Club thanked Sarah for all her work, and also expressed gratitude to their sponsor, Lord Clinton’s Charitable Trust.