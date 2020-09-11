Advanced search

Budleigh Lions Club set for socially distanced table top sale

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 September 2020

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Members of Budleigh Lions Club are gearing up for its first fundraising event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A table top sale is set to take place at the Public Hall, in Station Road, on Saturday, October 31.

Government guidelines on social distancing will be observed during the event, which will see a variety of stalls selling items between 10am and 4pm.

Entrance will be by a minimum donation of 20p towards the Lions Club funds to help it continue its good works.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale but the kitchen will be closed.

Anyone interested in having a stall should ring Rob Scott on 07713 150444.

A JustGiving page has been set up for people wishing to donate to Budleigh Lions Club to help with funding at a time when it has been unable to put on its usual events.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

