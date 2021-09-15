News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lions back carnival club

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:30 PM September 15, 2021   
Lions' president Richard Allen presents a cheque to  Julie Callendar from the Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club

Fundraising volunteers at Budleigh Lions have provided a welcome funding boost to members of Budleigh Carnival Club. 

The Lions' September bingo evening and jumble sale at the public hall in Budleigh, together with a raffle in the High Street, raised £1,618.12.

The money raised was for the Carnival Club Appeal and the Lions decided to round the amount raised up to £1,650. Lions president Richard Allen presented a cheque to Julie Callendar from the Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club before the Lions' business meeting at the Dog and Donkey Pub, Knowle in September.   

Budleigh News

