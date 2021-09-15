Published: 1:30 PM September 15, 2021

Fundraising volunteers at Budleigh Lions have provided a welcome funding boost to members of Budleigh Carnival Club.

The Lions' September bingo evening and jumble sale at the public hall in Budleigh, together with a raffle in the High Street, raised £1,618.12.

The money raised was for the Carnival Club Appeal and the Lions decided to round the amount raised up to £1,650. Lions president Richard Allen presented a cheque to Julie Callendar from the Budleigh Salterton Carnival Club before the Lions' business meeting at the Dog and Donkey Pub, Knowle in September.