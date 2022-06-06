Lions plea to recycle stamps for Children’s Hospice South West

Budleigh Salterton’s Lions Club members are putting their stamp on a campaign raising funds for Children’s Hospice South West.

Members of the club are asking businesses and households in the town to hold on to their used stamps when they get their post.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) can recycle the used stamps in exchange for vital funds to help youngsters with life-threatening conditions.

The stamps can be passed on to Lions Club members at any of their events, they can be collected, or can be dropped off at Palmers Funeralcare in High Street.

When enough have been collected, Lions Club member Willi Rehbock will send them to CHSW, which will hand them over to a stamp dealer who pays for discarded stamps by weight.

Special stamps could be worth even more, therefore raising high totals for CHSW.

Lion President Richard Allen said "Childhood cancer is one Lions Club International's five global causes.

“This is an easy way to help raise funds for the CHSW, it involves the local community and businesses and helps to spread awareness of the fantastic work that the CHSW does.”

For more than 30 years Children's Hospice South West has been caring for children with life-threatening conditions by providing children's hospice and professional family support services.

CHSW is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives through the provision of the best possible hospice care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

The care offered at each of their three hospices is not just about medical and nursing support for sick children but enriching lives of the children and their whole family.

CHSW provides specialist palliative care, respite for the whole family, a sibling service for brothers and sisters, emergency support, end of life care and a bereavement service for as long as is needed.

There are many ways that people can support children with life-limiting conditions and their families and it doesn’t necessarily mean giving money.

For more information, visit www.chsw.org.uk/get-involved