An early Christmas present has been given to the Budleigh Community Workshop – a cheque for £400 to help pay for woodcarving tools.

The gift came from the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, which has supported the project since its inception.

The Budleigh Community Workshop is a social enterprise operating from the Old Fire Station. It offers training in activities including carpentry and crafts, and facilities for people to carry out their own projects in a sociable environment.

Its website says: “Our motivation is to bring people together, create new opportunities, enable optimism and confidence.”

Richard Allen, the president of the Lions Club, said it was ‘a pleasure’ to present the cheque to Bill McDermott OBE, chair of the trustees of the Budleigh Community Workshop, and see the volunteers in action.

He said: “We are always keen to support local community organisations and activities whenever we can. The Workshop encourages and caters for people with different needs and has a very friendly atmosphere. If you haven't been along to see what happens in the Old Fire Station then I would urge you to visit and see what it has to offer!"

The presentation of the cheque by Lioins Club president Richard Allen - Credit: Budleigh Community Workshop

At the presentation Bill McDermott thanked the Lions Club for their donation and praised them for all that they do for the community, including a litter picking session they had just completed on the beach.

He also emphasised the importance placed on the link between what the Workshop is providing and the work the Lions undertake, and said ‘the Lions Club represents the best in our town and we should all be proud to have such energetic volunteers in our community.

More information on the courses and facilities offered by the Workshop can be found on its website.