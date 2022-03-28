'Jubilee tree' to blossom in East Budleigh

A tree called Royalty has been planted in East Budleigh as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy for the Platinum Jubilee.

The crab apple tree was planted near the village shop by eight members of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club on Saturday, March 26, with the help of East Budleigh councillor Fiona Ward and her husband Nick.

The club is also planting trees in Budleigh Salterton and the villages of Otterton and Yettington.

Cllr Ward said: "On behalf of East Budleigh and Yettington I would like to thank Budleigh Salterton Lions for their kind donation of two trees to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen.

“We are most grateful, particularly in this year when so many trees have been toppled by storms. It is lovely that the village will be able to enjoy your gift for so many years."

The Lions Club president Richard Allen said: “This year in addition to regular litter picking activities the club was very keen to contribute towards the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“We have involved the local councils in the selection and location of the trees and we hope that they will be enjoyed by the local community for many years to come.

“The Malus 'Royalty' is a dense, spreading deciduous tree with dark purple leaves, turning vivid red in the autumn. Hopefully masses of fragrant, purplish-red, single flowers will appear in pretty clusters in mid-spring!

“The environment is one of Lions Clubs’ International Five Global Causes, and Budleigh Lions Club is committed to engaging with the local community and taking positive steps to care for the environment.”

Members of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club - Credit: Shirley Keen

The Budleigh Salterton Lions Club will be taking part in the Otter Valley Association’s annual litter pick on Saturday, April 2, starting at the Lime Kiln car park at 1.15pm.

They are also planning several activities for the Platinum Jubilee, some of which will take place during Gala Week, starting on Saturday, May 28. These will include a children's pavement artist competition, a pebble building competition, a Jubilee coffee morning, a musical event, quiz and street party. The programme for Gala Week will be available soon.