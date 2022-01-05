Budleigh Lions beach clean turns up a 10-pin bowling ball

Early start for the Lions, the sun is just coming up as they litter pick - Credit: Richard Allen

The Budleigh Lions held their first beach clean event of 2022 today (January 5)

The Lions split into two teams - with one group focussing on the area around Lime Kiln car park and the beach and the other group starting at the Public Hall car parks and litter picking around the town.

Lions Geoff and Jim found around 20 discarded face masks and approximately 50 cans and bottles among the general litter.

The weirdest thing one Lion found was a discarded 10-pin bowling ball, while nails, screws and staples were also found washed up on Budleigh beach.

In July 2020, Budleigh Salterton Lions Club president, Richard Allen, thought it would be a good idea to start litter picking on and around Budleigh beach.

The Lions motto is “We Serve” and since becoming president, he said he has placed great emphasis on the environment as one of the group's ‘5 Pillars of Service’.

Richard is a member of the RSPB and the Wildlife Trust and regularly volunteers for both organisations.

"With Covid-19 restrictions upon us the Club’s charity fundraising events had been put on hold and so this was the perfect service activity for members of the Club to carry out in a Covid secure way," he said.

"We believed we could make a difference and help improve our local environment for the benefit of the residents, visitors and our wonderful local wildlife, while at the same time raising the profile of the Lions and serving our community."