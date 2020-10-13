Lions’ laser gift helping school pupils and staff stay safe

Headteacher Steve Hitchcock is Evelyn Hitchcock, and Lion Alan Lowe with Bradley Lowe Archant

Staff and pupils at St Peter’s School, Budleigh, can now have their temperartures easily checked - thanks to the Lions of Budleigh stepping in to pay for three laser thermometers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Not only can everyone be checked if they display symptoms, but if there is an outbreak, staff can stand at the school gate and easily check pupils when they enter school for signs of infection.

St Peter’s headteacher Steve Hitchcock said: !We are really grateful for the Lions’ donation during these tricky times.”

Pictured with Mr Hitchcock is Evelyn Hitchcock, and Lion Alan Lowe with Bradley Lowe - they choose their relatives for social distancing reasons... they passed the temperature check too!