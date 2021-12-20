Erin Watts with some of her boxes of donations for homeless people - Credit: Budleigh Lions Club

The Budleigh Salterton Lions Club has contributed to a project in which boxes of warm clothing, basic essentials and Christmas treats are handed out to homeless people.

Erin Watts, whose mother lives in Budleigh, received £50 from the Lions to help buy items for the boxes, which have been given out in Exeter and the surrounding area.

The boxes each contain a hat, scarf and gloves, toothbrushes and toothpaste, first-aid kits and face masks. They also contain biscuits, sweets and non-perishable food.

Boxes of donated items for homeless people

This is the fourth year that 20-year-old Erin has been putting together the boxes for those in need. She and her helpers usually buy each recipient a hot meal and drink when they hand the boxes out.

She began fundraising and inviting donations in November, and the Budleigh Lions Club became involved when Heather Crook, a friend of Erin’s mother, approached them on Erin’s behalf to ask for help.

Richard Allen, president of the club, said: “We didn't hesitate to support this appeal. I was so impressed with Erin's idea which is such a wonderful, generous and kind thing to do especially at this time of the year. We have already decided to support Erin again next year!"

Erin's mother expressed gratitude to Heather for requesting the donation, as well as being among the people who knitted items for the boxes.

She said: "This year we have been overwhelmed with the response to an appeal to help fund and donate items which has enabled Erin to put together many more boxes than previous years.

“Each box contains a warm coat, hat and gloves, toiletries, non-perishable food items, a first aid kit, hand sanitizers, face masks and some festive cheer with Christmas goodies.

Food donated by the Co-op for homeless people

“We also have a quantity of sleeping bags and warm blankets for those in need plus dog food and treats for those with animals. Our local Co-op gave £150 worth of stock so Erin did really well and doubled the amount of boxes she intended to do this year!"

Boxes of donated food for homeless people

Erin distributed half of the boxes during the weekend of December 11 and 12, and the rest the following weekend, December 18 and 19.