Lions Club support Scouts with donation towards van repairs

The presentation to Budleigh Salterton cubs and beavers with Alan Lowe MBE (Skip), Ann Lowe (Akela), Carol May (Chil) & Laura Case (Kaa). - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

The Budleigh Salterton Lions Club is helping to keep the town’s scout group on the road, with a £250 donation towards essential repairs to their van.

A cheque was presented by the Lions’ president Richard Allen on Monday, January 24.

Lions Clubs and the scouting movement have a tradition of working together, dating back to the early 20th century when Lions Clubs were founded in North America.

Richard said: “Over the years there have been numerous examples of when Lions and Scouts have participated in joint service projects in local communities and I am very keen that we continue to maintain this relationship in the Budleigh area.”

The Budleigh Salterton Lions lend their litter picking equipment to the scouts. Richard said: “The environment is one of the Lions' five global causes and we are always happy to help and encourage others to carry out litter picking and beach cleans.

“We can all make a difference and help improve our local environment for the benefit of residents, visitors and our wonderful local wildlife.

“In previous years the Lions Club has benefited from the use of the Scouts van to transport tables and other equipment necessary for some of the Lions' fundraising events."