£4,000 pledged for Budleigh Coronavirus Support by Lions

Budleigh Lions have used a share of a national fund to help the town's coronavirus support. Picture: Lions Club Foundation Archant

A generous donation and a share of a national crisis fund has helped Budleigh Lions Club pledge vital funds towards the town’s coronavirus support group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lions Club has promised to give £4,000 to the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group, which is coordinating the volunteer response to the pandemic.

This money has come from club funds, a generous donation from the Budleigh Salterton Food Festival and a share of the Lions Club Foundation of the British Isles fund launched to support communities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Peter Holmes, Budleigh Salterton Lions president, said: “This is a significant sum of money that we are putting to good use straightaway.

“This coronavirus pandemic is hurting lots of local people in lots of different ways - just because we are all social distancing doesn’t stop us from caring - we are doing what we can, and this cash injection will help us do more.”

Visit https://www.budleighsupport.co.uk/ to find out what support is on offer in Budleigh.