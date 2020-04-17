Advanced search

£4,000 pledged for Budleigh Coronavirus Support by Lions

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 April 2020

Budleigh Lions have used a share of a national fund to help the town's coronavirus support. Picture: Lions Club Foundation

Budleigh Lions have used a share of a national fund to help the town's coronavirus support. Picture: Lions Club Foundation

A generous donation and a share of a national crisis fund has helped Budleigh Lions Club pledge vital funds towards the town’s coronavirus support group.

The Lions Club has promised to give £4,000 to the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group, which is coordinating the volunteer response to the pandemic.

This money has come from club funds, a generous donation from the Budleigh Salterton Food Festival and a share of the Lions Club Foundation of the British Isles fund launched to support communities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Peter Holmes, Budleigh Salterton Lions president, said: “This is a significant sum of money that we are putting to good use straightaway.

“This coronavirus pandemic is hurting lots of local people in lots of different ways - just because we are all social distancing doesn’t stop us from caring - we are doing what we can, and this cash injection will help us do more.”

Visit https://www.budleighsupport.co.uk/ to find out what support is on offer in Budleigh.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

