£4,000 pledged for Budleigh Coronavirus Support by Lions
PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 April 2020
A generous donation and a share of a national crisis fund has helped Budleigh Lions Club pledge vital funds towards the town’s coronavirus support group.
The Lions Club has promised to give £4,000 to the Budleigh Coronavirus Support group, which is coordinating the volunteer response to the pandemic.
This money has come from club funds, a generous donation from the Budleigh Salterton Food Festival and a share of the Lions Club Foundation of the British Isles fund launched to support communities during the Covid-19 crisis.
Peter Holmes, Budleigh Salterton Lions president, said: “This is a significant sum of money that we are putting to good use straightaway.
“This coronavirus pandemic is hurting lots of local people in lots of different ways - just because we are all social distancing doesn’t stop us from caring - we are doing what we can, and this cash injection will help us do more.”
Visit https://www.budleighsupport.co.uk/ to find out what support is on offer in Budleigh.
